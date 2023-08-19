Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 25th

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the specialty retailer on Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Murphy USA has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy USA to earn $20.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $317.00 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $323.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.07 and a 200 day moving average of $280.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Murphy USA

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total transaction of $211,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $61,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.