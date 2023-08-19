Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares traded.

Multi-Metal Development Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

