Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 409.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

