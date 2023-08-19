MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at $51,983,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238,982 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $25,954,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 3,263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after buying an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MSA Safety by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,832,000 after buying an additional 165,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

In other news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.73, for a total value of $1,784,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,644,543.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $174.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 545.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.19. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.75 and a 1-year high of $185.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 587.50%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

