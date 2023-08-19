Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $470,994,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 496.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 417,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,546,000 after purchasing an additional 347,351 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $277.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.79. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.76 and a 12-month high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

