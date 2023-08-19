Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $76,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock valued at $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

