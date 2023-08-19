Moran Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 133.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 76.1% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

