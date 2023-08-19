Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 203,396 STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 203,396 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,883 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.5% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

STM stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.92. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $55.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.31%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

