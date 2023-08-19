Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,732,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,239,000 after purchasing an additional 125,999 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,554,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,650,000 after purchasing an additional 75,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,133,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ROL opened at $40.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $820.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

