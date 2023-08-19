Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $157.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $425.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $162.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,764,313 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,672,677. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

