Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $8.90 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $158.47 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $173.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $3,948,668.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock worth $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.