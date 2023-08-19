Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,813 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in STERIS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in STERIS by 11.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.60.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $223.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.52. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.10%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

