Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 178,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,385,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.3 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $198.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

