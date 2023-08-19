Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,979 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $485.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.15.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.