Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $486,699.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,233.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $482.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $531.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.60.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.