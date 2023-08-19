Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 130.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,014 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of AutoNation worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $721,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 311,258 shares of company stock valued at $48,758,264. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $157.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.77.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

