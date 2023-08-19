Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 890 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $20,406,948,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $544.94 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The stock has a market cap of $241.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $544.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.62.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.