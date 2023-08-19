Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,291 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,291 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.