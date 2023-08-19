Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 184,573 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 118.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 184,573 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $311,675,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

