Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

