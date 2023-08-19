monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target Raised to $211.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $161.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.07 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.87. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $175.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.25 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 7.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

