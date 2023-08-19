Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Director Sells $10,288.59 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) Director Victorino Mercado sold 33,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total transaction of $10,288.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Momentus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. Momentus Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 17.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momentus by 104.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Momentus in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 1,510,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Momentus by 22.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 35,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentus

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

