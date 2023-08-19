Model N (NYSE:MODN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODN. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Model N currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Model N Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Model N

MODN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 139,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,207. Model N has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $76,022.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,867.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,885 shares of company stock worth $893,793. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Model N by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Model N by 319.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Model N by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

