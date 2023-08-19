Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 3,693 Shares of Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $103,293.21. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 143,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,150.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Model N Stock Down 0.1 %

MODN opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Model N, Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $43.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MODN. TheStreet downgraded Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Model N has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 367,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71,485 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Model N during the second quarter valued at $394,000.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

