Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MIDD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $141.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,814. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $122.33 and a fifty-two week high of $162.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.79.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Middleby’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $447,225. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

