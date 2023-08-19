Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.68.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $316.48. 24,755,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,131,328. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,031.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 406,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $138,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

