Michael D. Farkas Sells 10,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,351.00, for a total value of $53,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,262,616 shares in the company, valued at $17,458,258,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. Blink Charging Co. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 132.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLNK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Blink Charging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Further Reading

