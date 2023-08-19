MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $118.92. 88,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,971. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $90.68 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $809,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $809,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,780,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,178,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Caroline L. Kaplan Revocable T sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total value of $793,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,074 shares of company stock worth $3,709,710. Company insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after buying an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after purchasing an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 987,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,911,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 791,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

