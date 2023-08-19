MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

