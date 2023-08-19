Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,711,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.15. The company has a market capitalization of $277.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

