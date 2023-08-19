Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Merchants Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MBIN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Merchants Bancorp from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Patrick D. O’brien bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Petrie acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.14 per share, with a total value of $26,568.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at $86,810.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,715 shares of company stock valued at $127,013. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 106,954 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

