Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 656,951 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,767,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

