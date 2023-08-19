McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,888. The company has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

