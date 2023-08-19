McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF) Trading Down 0.8%

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. McCoy Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.