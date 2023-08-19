MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.89

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.89 and traded as high as C$16.69. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 9,275 shares.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93.

MCAN Mortgage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. This is a positive change from MCAN Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

