Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.62 and traded as high as C$4.96. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 10,803 shares traded.
Maxim Power Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78.
Maxim Power Company Profile
Maxim Power Corp., a power producer company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of power generation facilities in Canada. The company operates Milner power plant, a gas-fired turbine generator located in Grande Cache, Alberta. Maxim Power Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
