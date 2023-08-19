Maverick Protocol (MAV) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.42 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $5.42 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.21828669 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $6,042,795.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

