MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.79. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

