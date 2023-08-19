Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Masimo worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $109.68 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.52 and a 200-day moving average of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.