Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAR. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Marriott International stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.89 and its 200 day moving average is $177.67. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $135.90 and a 1-year high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total transaction of $2,819,495.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,223 shares of company stock valued at $15,641,095. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

