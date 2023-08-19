Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Deborah Marriott Harrison Sells 19,549 Shares of Stock

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 19,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $4,014,387.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,221 shares in the company, valued at $9,286,132.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $202.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.67.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,016,000 after acquiring an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,540,000 after buying an additional 2,391,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAR

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.