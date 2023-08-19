MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $3,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 62,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 479.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HZO. Raymond James cut MarineMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on MarineMax from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

MarineMax Trading Up 0.9 %

HZO stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $33.29. 178,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.50. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $43.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.63.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $721.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.62 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.