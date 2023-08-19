Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 9.5 %

Marin Software stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.28.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marin Software Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marin Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.