Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 9.5 %
Marin Software stock opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.45. Marin Software has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.28.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
