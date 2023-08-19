Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MMI. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.58. 296,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,769. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.06. Marcus & Millichap has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $162.87 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 23.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,637,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,402,000 after purchasing an additional 126,444 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 19.6% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

