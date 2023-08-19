MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $47.05 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $47.05 million and $1.02 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002967 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,823,198 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 60,823,198.38957052 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.76269726 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,027,803.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

