Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,947,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,000. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $20.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 49,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 42,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 42,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,579,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 401,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

