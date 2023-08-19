Mantle Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Mantle has a total market cap of $784.91 million and $10.35 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001629 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mantle has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,268,324.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.42676188 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $14,423,988.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

