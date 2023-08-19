Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $698,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MANH opened at $185.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 1.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,274 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

