Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Malibu Boats Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $70.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

