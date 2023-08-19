Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Mainz Biomed from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.
Mainz Biomed Stock Performance
Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mainz Biomed will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mainz Biomed
Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.
